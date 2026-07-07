Thailand Rolls Out First Locally Built Luxury Passenger Train

BANGKOK, Thailand — The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is preparing to launch a new era of luxury charter tourism with the introduction of the country’s first domestically manufactured passenger train prototype. The innovative carriage, officially named “Beyond Horizon,” was recently handed over to the SRT following its inaugural journey from Bangkok’s historic Hua Lamphong station to the King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL).

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Designed to elevate the tourist experience, the SRT plans to deploy the prototype on scenic tourism routes ranging from 200 to 500 kilometers across the national rail network. The carriage can be seamlessly coupled with existing train fleets, offering a private charter experience starting at a rate of 32,000 baht per 500 kilometers.

The “Beyond Horizon” project was developed by KMITL’s Faculty of Engineering in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI). This initiative was established to demonstrate that local academic research can successfully commercialize viable industrial products under the government-backed “Thai-made” framework. The 24-meter-long carriage features 25 seats, divided into eight “Super Luxury” and 17 “Luxury” configurations, drawing design inspiration from airplane business-class cabins and modern high-speed trains.

Engineered for efficiency and performance, the train boasts a lightweight steel carbody that makes it 22 percent lighter than conventional models, while capable of reaching speeds up to 120 kilometers per hour. The prototype was constructed with a budget of 32 million baht, making it 18 million baht more cost-effective than standard imported equivalents. Furthermore, locally sourced components accounted for 44.1 percent of the manufacturing process, significantly boosting domestic industrial capabilities.

Before its official debut, the vehicle successfully completed rigorous testing, accumulating over 10,000 kilometers of test runs on various routes, including long-distance journeys to Chiang Mai and neighboring Lao PDR. The engineering team’s innovation has also yielded significant intellectual property milestones, with seven locally designed components, including the carbody and load-bearing bolsters, officially registered for petty patents.

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As the SRT integrates this pioneering domestic carriage into its tourism portfolio, the railway authority aims to boost local manufacturing capabilities while offering world-class travel experiences to both domestic and international visitors.

-Thailand News (TN)