Mae Klong Railway Market (Talad Rom Hub) in Samut Songkhram









The Mae Klong Railway Market aka Talad Rom Hub or Bangkok Railway Market, is an original market on the outskirts of Bangkok in the province of Samut Songkhram. Nowadays it is already a tourist attraction that you should not miss if you stay several days in the capital of Thailand, as a day trip from Bangkok, which can be perfectly combined with the floating market of Amphawa or the more touristy floating market of Damnoen Saduak.

The Maeklong market, or as it is called there, Talad Rom Hub, has existed for a long time. But with the arrival of the railroad in Thailand, the railway tracks were built right through the market. But the traders decided that they were not going to abandon the place where the market had always been placed, so they decided to keep it despite the passing of the train, leaving everything ready to pick up the awnings in a few seconds when the train arrived and in another few seconds to have everything exposed to the customers.

Mae Klong railway market pic.twitter.com/RPNnC6mQNx — JimmyD (@onejimmyd) September 23, 2019

Today it has become a place of tourism to visit from Bangkok, because in addition to an interesting local market, with fresh food products in a market on a railroad track, the train passes just millimeters from the food and stalls, making it an adventure for tourists who record and take pictures of the progress of the train.

The Mae Klong Market or Rom Hup Market is located about 90 kilometers from Bangkok, near Mae Klong Railway Station, Mueng District in Samut Songkhram Province. Mae Klong Market is open every day of the week and market hours are from 8:00 am to 19:00 pm.

Address: ตลาดแม่กลอง แม่กลอง Mueang Samut Songkhram District, Samut Songkhram 75000, Thailand.

