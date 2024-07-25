The Monument of Phaya Surin Phakdi Si Narong Changwang in Surin City.

Homeless Thai couple caught having sex in Surin temple

In Surin, Thailand, officers from the Mueang Surin Police Station responded to a call in the middle of the night after a monk found a homeless couple engaging in sexual activity inside a temple.

The incident was caught on video, which showed police urging the couple to leave the scene. The temple authorities, showing compassion for the couple’s situation, chose not to press charges against them, citing sympathy for their homelessness.

A similar incident was recently reported in the Isan province of Khon Kaen, highlighting a broader issue of homelessness and the use of public or religious spaces for shelter. These cases have prompted discussions about the need for more support and resources for the homeless population in these regions.

