Pattaya police crackdown on Middle Eastern racing motorcyclists

Pattaya police recently conducted a crackdown on groups of Middle Eastern tourists, mainly kuwaities, engaged in reckless motorbike riding. This action came in response to numerous complaints from local residents about disturbances, including loud noise from honking horns and revving engines, particularly in the Soi Yensabai area of South Pattaya. The operation, which involved setting up checkpoints and inspecting vehicles and documents, resulted in the seizure of around 20 motorcycles. Many of these bikes had illegal modifications, such as altered exhausts, which contributed to the noise issues​.

Over 30 Middle Eastern allleged motorbike racers arrested in Pattaya last night

During the operation, several motorcycles were confiscated for lacking proper documentation. The authorities discovered that many of these vehicles were circulating without valid permits, license plates or the necessary documentation. This was especially the case for tourists from the Middle East who had rented the motorcycles.

The crackdown was not only aimed at Middle Eastern tourists but also involved checks on Thai nationals in the area. Police issued warnings for minor infractions and emphasized the importance of proper documentation and safe driving practices. Rental businesses were also reminded to ensure that renters have the necessary licenses and adhere to traffic regulations​​.

This initiative is part of broader efforts by Pattaya authorities to maintain public order and address concerns from both residents and tourists about safety and quality of life in the area.

