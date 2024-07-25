Yellow tuk tuk taxi and minivan in Phuket.

Taxi Drivers Arrested for Assault in Phuket

Cherng Talay– Two taxi drivers were caught on a dash cam attacking another taxi driver in Cherng Talay, Thalang. The incident occurred on Wednesday, July 24th, at 10:30 P.M. near Layan Beach and quickly went viral on local social media.

The video shows the victim stopping his car and getting out to speak with the two men, who then attacked him. The Cherng Talay Police reported that the victim, identified only as Mr. Wiroj, 38, from Trang, sustained skull and facial injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

