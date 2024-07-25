Road in Huai Yai, Banglamung District in Pattaya, Chonburi

Six Houses in Pattaya Burglarized in One Night

Residents of two villages in Pattaya were left shaken after a burglar snuck into their communities and burglarized six homes in one night.

Pattaya Burglar Beaten by Angry Residents After Series of Burglaries

On July 25th, 2024, The Pattaya News reporters visited the villages in question, located near a motorway in the Nongprue sub-district, Banglamung district, Chonburi province. This followed complaints from several residents who claimed that a burglar had entered their villages at night and broken into homes, stealing numerous belongings.

