Plane crash in Nepal kills 18, pilot survives

A witness has recorded the moment when the plane crashes with 18 passengers on board. The Saurya Airlines plane hit a small hill located near the vicinity of Kathmandu airport.

The accident took place around 11:00 local time (5:15 GMT) when the plane went off the runway during the take-off maneuver in the direction of the city of Pokhara, the usual place of entry to the Himalayas.

Although it is the season for seasonal rain-laden winds in Kathmandu, it was not raining at the time of the incident, but visibility was low throughout the capital.

A Saurya Airlines CRJ 200, 9N-AME, has crashed to the side of the runway on takeoff at TIA airport in Kathmandu. Carrying 19 airline technical staff, around 11:00 local time. Captain is sole survivor #Saurya #TIA #Nepal pic.twitter.com/SEziFsaTul — Nishantha Ruwan (@NishanthaRuwan8) July 24, 2024

Nepal, where air accidents occur with some frequency due to the poor condition of aircraft and airport infrastructure, a rapidly changing climate and adverse terrain, has been the subject of repeated international sanctions for the lack of controls.

In 2019, a Bangladeshi commercial airliner crashed at the capital’s airport, killing 51 people, although 20 of its passengers survived.

The worst plane crash in recent years in Nepal occurred in January 2023, when a Yeti Airlines flight crashed with 72 passengers leaving no survivors, an accident attributed by authorities to human error.

-Thailand News (TN)

