Yeti Airlines plane with more than 70 people on board crashes in Nepal

An ATR 72-500 aircraft operated by Yeti Airlines. The aircraft operates the domestic flights between Kathmandu and Bhairahawa. Photo: Gyan Bahadur Khattri .









A plane of the Nepalese Yeti Airlines with 72 people on board crashed Sunday while covering a domestic route departing from Kathmandu, the newspaper Kathmandu Post reported. A total of 68 passengers, including 5 indians and four crew members were on board.

The Yeti Airlines plane crashed in Pokhara district, some 200 kilometers west of the Nepalese capital as it was attempting to land, confirmed company spokesman Sudarshan Bartaula.

The aircraft, an ATR-72, had 68 passengers and four crew members on board.

Videos posted on social media, attributed to Sunday’s accident, show plumes of smoke rising from the area where the accident took place.

A video of a portion of the final approach of an ATR in Nepal that sadly resulted in the death of all 72 onboard. Aircraft appears to have a high nose attitude before rolling abruptly to the left. This makes 28 fatal air crashes in Nepal in 30 years. pic.twitter.com/YsiWiCTrZV — Scott Bateman MBE 🎬🎥✈️ (@scottiebateman) January 15, 2023

Pokhara airport serves as a connecting airport for travelers heading to the Himalayan town of Jomsom, a popular destination for foreign tourists visiting the Annapurna peak (8,091 meters) or the Mustang region, as well as for Hindu pilgrims.

Nepal, with frequent plane crashes, has been subject to repeated international sanctions for lack of controls.

The European Union has banned access to its territory to Nepalese airlines since 2013.

The most serious plane crash in recent years in Nepal occurred in March 2018, when a Bangladeshi airline US-Bangla plane from Dhaka crashed during the landing maneuver at Kathmandu International Airport with 67 passengers and four crew members on board, leaving half a hundred dead.

-Thailand News (TN)

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





