Yeti Airlines plane with more than 70 people on board crashes in Nepal

5 hours ago TN
An ATR 72-500 aircraft operated by Yeti Airlines

An ATR 72-500 aircraft operated by Yeti Airlines. The aircraft operates the domestic flights between Kathmandu and Bhairahawa. Photo: Gyan Bahadur Khattri .




A plane of the Nepalese Yeti Airlines with 72 people on board crashed Sunday while covering a domestic route departing from Kathmandu, the newspaper Kathmandu Post reported. A total of 68 passengers, including 5 indians and four crew members were on board.

The Yeti Airlines plane crashed in Pokhara district, some 200 kilometers west of the Nepalese capital as it was attempting to land, confirmed company spokesman Sudarshan Bartaula.

The aircraft, an ATR-72, had 68 passengers and four crew members on board.

Videos posted on social media, attributed to Sunday’s accident, show plumes of smoke rising from the area where the accident took place.

Pokhara airport serves as a connecting airport for travelers heading to the Himalayan town of Jomsom, a popular destination for foreign tourists visiting the Annapurna peak (8,091 meters) or the Mustang region, as well as for Hindu pilgrims.

Nepal, with frequent plane crashes, has been subject to repeated international sanctions for lack of controls.

The European Union has banned access to its territory to Nepalese airlines since 2013.

The most serious plane crash in recent years in Nepal occurred in March 2018, when a Bangladeshi airline US-Bangla plane from Dhaka crashed during the landing maneuver at Kathmandu International Airport with 67 passengers and four crew members on board, leaving half a hundred dead.

-Thailand News (TN)



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Fukushima 1 Nuclear Power Plant

Japan plans to discharge treated Fukushima water into the sea in spring or summer

18 hours ago TN
Aerial view of Dili in Timor-Leste (East Timor)

Powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake shakes Indonesian waters

6 days ago TN
China Airlines Airbus A330-302

China reopens its borders after almost three years of strict ‘zero covid’ policy

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Sing Buri Market viewed from the main road

Police officer transferred for drinks party at police station in Sing Buri

4 hours ago TN
Chanthanimit in Chanthaburi District

Navy sorry after helicopter blows down tents, hurting children in Chanthaburi

4 hours ago TN
Paradise Park, formerly known as Seri Center is a shopping mall located in Prawet, Bangkok

Five Overstaying Pakistani Nationals Arrested Illegally Working at Foundation in Bangkok

5 hours ago TN
Choeng Thale in Thalang District, Phuket

Saint Christopher and Nevis Man Wanted by US Arrested in Phuket

5 hours ago TN
Bar girls at Pattaya Walking Street

No Suspected Sex Workers Found During Pattaya Tourist Police’s Inspection, According to Police

5 hours ago TN