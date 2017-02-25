Trekking in Nepal: Rara Lake Trek

No matter, it is rightly says Nepal as the mystical land frame by the great Himalayas. Here is still many unseen landscapes and a hidden pockets of wilderness which bless the country with immense natural beauty.

Rara National Park, lies at the heart of Mugu district, is one of the hidden treasure of Western Nepal. Taking a scenic flight from Nepalgunj to Talcha Airport, the trail begins toward the largest lake of the country, the Rara Lake. The Rara Lake trek surrounded with beautiful forests of pine, spruce, juniper and host verity of unique flora and fauna.

The National Park is a home of musk deer, leopards, ghorals, tahr, Himalayan black beer, the rare red panda and nearly 214 species of birds. It is an ideal trek to the Trans- Himalayan valley with high ridges covered with forest and alpine pasture. This place is completely untouched by the human influences and one of deprived place in terms of modern facilities. The prime highlight of this trek is itself the Rara Lake, huge species of flora and fauna and the glimpse of the ìKhas cultureî of Sinja valley.

Sinja lies on the way to the lake is culturally important landmark that hold the history of 13/14 century. It is a perfect place to observe the rustic lifestyle and culture of ìGreat Karnaliî. This area is an important place from where the Nepalese Language ìThe Khasa Bhasaî was originated. The main occupation of the people living around the area is agriculture. People also rear goats and extract medicinal herbs and sell them for their living. ìThakuriî is the dominant society. Also, Thakuri Babaís Temple is situated here in the southeast corner of the lake.

Local people believe that the god Thakuri shot an arrow to open the passage of the lake reducing the damage caused by flooding. The best time to visit is September/October and April/May. At this time, the incredible beauty of nature can be capture over the clear sky in a mild weather with a soft touch of wind. In brief, Rara Lake is the tranquil destination to the adventure lover through the off beaten trail of Western Nepal.

