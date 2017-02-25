Thailand: Army Leader Choppers In to Take Rebel into Custody

Thailand’s 4th Army Region commander flew in a helicopter Friday to pick up an alleged Muslim insurgent in the Deep South who was turning himself in after eight years in hiding.

Lt. Gen. Piyawat Nakwanich made the trip after Ahama Duere called to say he wished to surrender. Piyawat flew from Sena Narong military camp in Songkhla province to Yala province to capture the rebel personally.

Ahama, 38, is a suspected Deep South separatist who had four arrest warrants in Muang and Krong Pinang districts in Yala province, and Rueso district in nearby Narathiwat province, the lieutenant general told reporters. For nearly a decade, Ahama hid out in Raman district in Yala.

Ahama said he called authorities to surrender because his separatist group was disorganized and he and other members lacked confidence in their leaders.

“There are still many members who wanted to come out and turn themselves in, although they do not because they are not assured they will be safe. I think it’s better than staying inside. I had been in a hideout during the past eight years and I was tired of that life,” Ahama told reporters.

The army commander had released his phone number and announced that he would pick up any separatist who called to turn himself in, setting Friday’s events into motion. After Ahama’s relative gave him the phone number, he called twice, leading to the helicopter flight and capture.

Ahama expressed confidence that he would be treated fairly.

The Internal Security Operations Command Region 4 (ISOC4), the military command that covers Thailand’s Deep South, will be involved with Ahama until the prosecution is completed, according to officials. Later, ISOC4 members will help him find a job, allowing him to peacefully return to a normal life, officials said.

Full story: BenarNews

BenarNews staff

Pattani, Thailand

Copyright ©2017, BenarNews. Used with the permission of BenarNews.