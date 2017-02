Six defence volunteers were injured, three of them in serious condition, in a roadside bomb explosion in Kapor district of Pattani province on Friday.

The six injured were among 12 defence volunteers riding on two armour-plated pickup trucks on their way back to base in Mai Kaen district from a training centre in Tambon Tha Sab, Muang district.

By Thai PBS Reporters