NAKHON PHANOM: A senior police officer, his wife and daughter were killed when their pickup truck plunged off a slippery road and into a creek in Muang district on Saturday morning.

The crash occurred on Nongyat Road in Laophumee village at around 9am, said Pol Capt Jurarat Artpirom, deputy investigation chief at the Muang district station.

Full story: Bangkok Post

PATTANAPONG SRIPIACHAI