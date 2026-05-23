Four Teenagers Arrested In Fatal Stabbing Of Myanmar Worker In Nakhon Ratchasima

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand — Four Thai teenagers have been detained in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 35-year-old worker from Myanmar at a garbage disposal site in Nakhon Ratchasima, according to officials from Muang District Police Station.

Nine Teenagers Arrested Following Gang-Related Shooting at Bangkok Bridge

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening near the Thanonchira railway tracks in Muang district, where the victim, identified as Aung Zaw, was discovered lying in a pool of blood with a stab wound to his chest. According to police reports, the victim was found clutching his bag and calling for help before emergency responders arrived. The crime scene, an area where local residents dispose of household waste, contained various discarded items including a sofa.

Police Colonel Sirichai Srichaipanya, chief of Muang District Police Station, confirmed that the victim was transported to Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead. Medical personnel documented the nature and extent of injuries as part of standard forensic procedures.

The four male suspects, ranging in age from 13 to 19 years, were apprehended by investigators along with a 14-centimeter knife believed to have been used in the attack. During initial questioning, one suspect, identified as 19-year-old Papangkorn, reportedly admitted to stabbing the victim. Two 15-year-old suspects allegedly stated that they kicked the victim during the incident, while a 13-year-old suspect claimed to have struck the man with a helmet.

Authorities indicated that the eldest suspect had been released from detention approximately one month prior after completing a sentence related to theft offenses. The remaining three suspects reportedly had no prior criminal records. All four individuals have been taken into custody for further legal proceedings.

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Four Thai teenagers have been arrested for allegedly killing a 35-year-old worker from Myanmar at a garbage disposal site in this northeastern province. Listen to or read full story in 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/zjH2UfIvgf — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) May 23, 2026

Under Thai criminal law, individuals aged 15 and above may face prosecution for serious offenses, while those below this age are typically subject to juvenile justice protocols focused on rehabilitation and supervision. The age of criminal responsibility and applicable procedures are determined by judicial authorities based on the specific circumstances of each case.

Nakhon Ratchasima, a major provincial center in northeastern Thailand, hosts a diverse population including migrant workers from neighboring countries who contribute to various sectors of the local economy. Authorities have emphasized the importance of maintaining public safety and ensuring equal protection under the law for all residents regardless of nationality.

The Royal Thai Police have reiterated their commitment to investigating violent crimes thoroughly and impartially, with particular attention to cases involving vulnerable populations. Coordination between local police, immigration authorities, and community organizations aims to address underlying factors that may contribute to interpersonal conflict while upholding legal standards.

For migrant workers in Thailand, consular services from home countries and recognized labor rights organizations provide resources for assistance with legal matters, workplace concerns, and personal safety. Authorities encourage all individuals to report threats or violent incidents promptly to enable timely intervention.

Tourists Panic as Teenagers Fight and Shoot at each other at a Crowded Restaurant in Pattaya

As the investigation continues, prosecutors will evaluate all available evidence, including witness statements, forensic reports, and digital records, to determine appropriate charges and procedural next steps. Judicial proceedings will follow established legal protocols to ensure fair treatment for all parties involved.

-Thailand News (TN)