British Man Arrested After Hit-and-run Collision With Doctor On Koh Phangan

KOH PHANGAN, Surat Thani — A British national has been detained by Thai police following a motorcycle collision that seriously injured a prominent medical specialist on Koh Phangan, with investigators reporting that the suspect tested positive for cocaine and fled the scene before being apprehended aboard a tourist vessel, according to officials from Koh Phangan Police Station.

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The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. on May 23, when Assistant Professor Dr. Teerasak Kaewamtuang, 53, a respiratory and critical care specialist formerly affiliated with Mahidol University’s Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital and currently practicing at a Bangkok Hospital, was struck by a motorcycle outside a furniture shop on the island. Dr. Teerasak, who regularly volunteers his medical expertise on Koh Phangan, sustained serious injuries in the collision.

According to police reports, the motorcyclist fled the scene immediately after impact, prompting an urgent investigation by officers from Koh Phangan Police Station. Investigators led by Police Colonel Apichat Jansamret reviewed closed-circuit television footage and conducted coordinated searches across the island to locate the suspect.

On May 24, authorities apprehended British national Duncan Wilcock while he was hiding aboard a tour boat operating in Koh Phangan waters. Police indicated that the suspect subsequently acknowledged his involvement in causing the collision. Following his detention, the individual underwent a drug screening that reportedly detected the presence of cocaine in his system.

Police have filed multiple charges against the suspect, including reckless driving causing serious injury, fleeing the scene of an accident, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, and illegal drug use. Under Thai law, these offenses carry significant penalties upon conviction, including imprisonment, fines, and potential deportation for foreign nationals.

Investigators are also examining a submarine tour boat business reportedly linked to the suspect to determine whether the enterprise may involve illegal nominee arrangements, wherein foreign nationals utilize Thai citizens as nominal owners to circumvent restrictions on foreign business ownership. Authorities indicated that additional legal action may follow based on the outcome of this parallel inquiry.

SURAT THANI – A highly respected medical specialist was in a coma on Monday after being run down by a British motorcyclist who operates tour boat services on Koh Phangan. Listen to or read full story in 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/651NpjQUDZ — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) May 25, 2026

The case has attracted considerable public attention due to the victim’s distinguished medical background and the severity of his injuries. Dr. Teerasak is recognized for his contributions to respiratory medicine and critical care, as well as his commitment to providing medical services in remote and underserved areas. Police have not released detailed updates regarding his current medical condition, citing patient privacy considerations.

Koh Phangan, a popular tourist destination in the Gulf of Thailand, maintains active law enforcement presence to ensure public safety for residents and visitors. Local authorities have emphasized that hit-and-run incidents involving serious injury are treated with particular seriousness under Thai criminal law, with investigators prioritizing swift identification and apprehension of suspects.

For visitors to Thailand, tourism authorities recommend ensuring valid licensing before operating motor vehicles, maintaining appropriate insurance coverage, and exercising heightened caution on island roads, which can present challenging conditions including steep gradients, limited lighting, and variable surface quality. In the event of any collision, Thai law requires drivers to remain at the scene, provide assistance to injured parties, and report the incident to police immediately.

The Royal Thai Police have reiterated their commitment to investigating traffic-related offenses thoroughly and impartially, with particular attention to cases involving foreign nationals and vulnerable road users. Coordination between local police, immigration authorities, and consular services aims to ensure that all parties receive fair treatment under applicable legal frameworks while supporting victim recovery and community safety.

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As judicial proceedings advance, prosecutors will evaluate all available evidence, including video documentation, forensic analysis, witness testimony, and toxicology reports, to determine appropriate charges and procedural next steps.

-Thailand News (TN)