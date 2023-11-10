}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe Intoxicated Brazilian Driver Arrested after Hit and Run in Phuket - Thailand News

Intoxicated Brazilian Driver Arrested after Hit and Run in Phuket

TN November 10, 2023 0
Patong Hill in Phuket

Patong Hill in Phuket. Photo: Roma Neus.

An intoxicated Brazilian pickup truck driver was arrested after a hit and run accident in which he hit a minivan which then overturned on Patong Hill injuring foreign passengers.

Brazilians arrested, cocaine worth B46.5m seized at Suvarnabhumi airport

The Patong Police had previously told the Phuket Express about the incident. On Thursday morning, (November 9th), police were notified of the accident in Patong City. Law enforcement arrived at the scene to find a damaged motorbike and an injured local rider. A white pickup truck had sped away from the scene. Traffic police on motorbikes followed the pickup truck and when they got close to the pickup truck, the driver reportedly drove away and hit a traffic policeman.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

Leave a Reply

