Thailand’s Cabinet Approves Marriage Equality Bill
Thailand’s Cabinet has greenlighted the Marriage Equality Bill to pave the way for the legalization of same-sex marriage.
Thai Government Plans to Reintroduce Marriage Equality Legislation
Approved on November 21st, the draft bill, if mandated, will position Thailand as the third country in Southeast Asia to recognize same-sex unions after Taiwan and Nepal.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Adam Judd
TPNNational
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!