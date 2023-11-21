Thailand’s Cabinet Approves Marriage Equality Bill

LGBT pride flag also known as rainbow flag. Photo: Pxhere. CC0.

Thailand’s Cabinet has greenlighted the Marriage Equality Bill to pave the way for the legalization of same-sex marriage.

Thai Government Plans to Reintroduce Marriage Equality Legislation

Approved on November 21st, the draft bill, if mandated, will position Thailand as the third country in Southeast Asia to recognize same-sex unions after Taiwan and Nepal.

By Adam Judd

TPNNational

