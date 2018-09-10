Thai film to retell Tham Luang cave rescue drama





A Thai film retelling the dramatic story of the Tham Luang cave rescue operation will start filming in November, the Bangkok Post reported this morning.

Titled “Nang Non” in Thai and “The Cave” in English, the film has been mounted by Tom Waller, a Thai filmmaker of Irish descent, who spoke to the Bangkok Post at the Toronto International Film Festival where he gave a presentation of the project to prospective foreign distributors over the weekend.

By Thai PBS World

