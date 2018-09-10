Man Attacks 7 People With Knife in Downtown Paris, Gets Arrested





The French police have arrested a man who wounded seven people in a knife attack in downtown Paris, media reported.

There was no initial sign that the Paris knife attack was linked to terrorism, a judicial source told Reuters, saying that the French police had arrested a man who wounded seven people in the attack.

The assault happened approximately 10:45 p.m. local time, with the assailant wielding a knife and an iron bar injuring seven people, some of them seriously, Le Parisien reported.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article