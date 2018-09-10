The Eiffel tower in Paris, France
News

Man Attacks 7 People With Knife in Downtown Paris, Gets Arrested

By TN / September 10, 2018

The French police have arrested a man who wounded seven people in a knife attack in downtown Paris, media reported.

There was no initial sign that the Paris knife attack was linked to terrorism, a judicial source told Reuters, saying that the French police had arrested a man who wounded seven people in the attack.

The assault happened approximately 10:45 p.m. local time, with the assailant wielding a knife and an iron bar injuring seven people, some of them seriously, Le Parisien reported.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close