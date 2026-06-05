Father Alleges Cover-up In Pattaya Petrol Station Death After Cctv Reveals Fatal Assault

PATTAYA, Chon Buri — A grieving father is demanding immediate police action after surveillance footage revealed that his adopted daughter was fatally assaulted by her boyfriend at a North Pattaya petrol station, contradicting initial claims that she died from a sudden medical collapse.

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Somporn Thongsuk, 54, was notified on Monday night that his 22-year-old daughter, Kanoknipa Laypol, had collapsed and died at the convenience store where she was employed on Sukhumvit Road. Colleagues at the station initially attributed her sudden death to exhaustion and the excessive consumption of kratom water and energy drinks during a prolonged overtime shift. Emergency medical responders from Bangkok Hospital Pattaya arrived at the scene but were unable to revive the young woman.

Rescue personnel present at the scene reported that they were initially informed the victim had simply fainted. Upon their arrival, the 22-year-old had no pulse and exhibited no visible cuts or bruises on her face. The victim’s boyfriend, who was also working at the petrol station, told emergency workers that the couple had engaged in a quarrel. He claimed that he had pushed her, causing her to fall and strike her head on the ground, which led to her losing consciousness.

The narrative shifted dramatically the following day when an acquaintance alerted Mr. Thongsuk that his daughter had actually been the victim of a violent assault. Upon returning to the petrol station and reviewing the internal security footage, the father witnessed his daughter’s boyfriend repeatedly punching her. The severe beating caused the young woman to fall to the floor, where she went into convulsions and lost consciousness before ultimately passing away.

PATTAYA – The father of a petrol station employee says surveillance camera video from a petrol station proves that his daughter did not collapse and die but was assaulted before being pronounced dead earlier this week. Listen to or read full story in 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/KbRIzEXcON — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) June 4, 2026

Following the revelation, the victim’s body was subjected to an autopsy and subsequently transported to her native province of Kalasin, where cremation rites were scheduled for Thursday afternoon. The official results of the post-mortem examination are expected to be released in 45 days.

Despite the clear evidence captured on the surveillance cameras, the victim’s father has expressed profound concern over the pace of the investigation, noting that police have yet to arrest the boyfriend. He fears that the suspect may use the waiting period for the autopsy results to flee and evade justice, prompting urgent appeals for authorities to take the suspect into immediate custody.

The Royal Thai Police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death. Authorities are expected to review the CCTV footage, conduct forensic analyses, and interview all relevant witnesses to build a comprehensive case file. Once the autopsy results are finalized, prosecutors will evaluate the evidence to determine the appropriate criminal charges, which could include severe penalties for assault resulting in death.

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As the investigation proceeds, local authorities have emphasized their commitment to ensuring a transparent and thorough legal process.

-Thailand News (TN)