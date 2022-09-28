September 28, 2022

Lamborghini owner punches gas station worker in Sattahip for splashing gasoline on his car

9 hours ago TN
Red Lamborghini Urus

Red Lamborghini Urus Photo: Alexandre Prevot. CC BY-SA 2.0.




A gas station worker was punched in the face by the owner of a Lamborghini Urus for pouring some gasoline around the gas cap when filling the tank at a gas station in Sattahip, Chonburi province.

After the employee filed a complaint at Plutaluang Police Station, and brought a clip from the CCTV as evidence, representatives of the offender said that the owner of the car upon leaving the gas station felt guilty about the incident, and initially offered to pay a compensation of 10,000 baht to the gas station worker, who agreed to withdraw the complaint.

According to Thairath, the owner of the Lamborghini is willing to return to the gas station to apologize to the 23-year-old worker for the incident.

-Thailand News (TN)



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Thai ambulance

Armored truck carrying 10 million baht crashes in Pattaya, two guards and driver killed

9 hours ago TN
Angry dog with rabies

Nong Samo Hospital in Pattaya reveals at least one million people a year get bitten by dogs in Thailand

2 days ago TN
Busy street in Pattaya

70-year-old Australian man allegedly punched in the face by tourist in Pattaya

4 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Boeing 737-4Y0 City Airways

Three flights bound for Ubon Ratchathani turned back to Bangkok due to poor weather

9 hours ago TN
Storm in Bangkok

Bangkok City Hall Braces for Storm Noru

9 hours ago TN
Truck on a flooded area

Noru to hit northeastern provinces on Wednesday night

9 hours ago TN
Phuket Bangla Road (Soi Bangla) by night

American man injured after allegedly being attacked on Bangla Road in Patong

9 hours ago TN
Street in downtown Nakhon Si Thammarat

Danish teacher found dead in rental room in Nakhon Si Thammarat

9 hours ago TN