Lamborghini owner punches gas station worker in Sattahip for splashing gasoline on his car









A gas station worker was punched in the face by the owner of a Lamborghini Urus for pouring some gasoline around the gas cap when filling the tank at a gas station in Sattahip, Chonburi province.

After the employee filed a complaint at Plutaluang Police Station, and brought a clip from the CCTV as evidence, representatives of the offender said that the owner of the car upon leaving the gas station felt guilty about the incident, and initially offered to pay a compensation of 10,000 baht to the gas station worker, who agreed to withdraw the complaint.

According to Thairath, the owner of the Lamborghini is willing to return to the gas station to apologize to the 23-year-old worker for the incident.

-Thailand News (TN)

