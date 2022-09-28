September 28, 2022

Armored truck carrying 10 million baht crashes in Pattaya, two guards and driver killed

Thai ambulance

An armored truck carrying over 10 million baht crashed into a street barrier and killed three men working in the vehicle in Pattaya last evening, September 27th.

Mapprachan Highway police led by Pol. Lt. Col. Nakhak Siriphan and Pattaya Sawang Boriboon rescue services responded to a fatal vehicle accident on Motorway Route 7 leading to Pattaya at 5:30 PM yesterday.

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



