September 4, 2022

Six people injured in multi-vehicle accident in Pattaya on Saturday

3 hours ago TN
A white Toyota Hilux songthaew (baht bus) on 2nd Road, Pattaya

A white Toyota Hilux songthaew (baht bus) on 2nd Road, Pattaya. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov. CC BY-SA 3.0.




Five Songtaew passengers and a pickup truck driver were rushed to the nearest hospital after being injured in a multi-vehicle accident at a U-turn on Sai Song road in Nong Prue subdistrict, Banglamung district, on Saturday evening, September 3rd.

Police officials and volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Foundation arrived at the scene after being alerted to the road accident at around 8:30 PM.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Nop Meechukhun
The Pattaya News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Sri Racha city skyline

14-year-old student stomped by 20 rivals reportedly over a ‘wrong look’ in Sri Racha

1 day ago TN
Sensation White Music Festiva

Chonburi teenagers win World Hip Hop Dance Championship 2022 in America

2 days ago TN
Toyota minivan commuter in Sri Racha

7-year-old girl dies locked inside school van in Chon Buri province

4 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

A crocodile with open mouth shows its teeth

Crocodile found in Phuket temple’s pond

3 hours ago TN
A white Toyota Hilux songthaew (baht bus) on 2nd Road, Pattaya

Six people injured in multi-vehicle accident in Pattaya on Saturday

3 hours ago TN
Royal Thai Police Toyota Hilux Revo Pickup at Chachoengsao Provincial Police Station

Police chief in Chiang Rai removed following raid on Par Club

3 hours ago TN
Toyota Hilux Thai police car in Phitsanulok, Thailand

Woman arrested in Phitsanulok for alleged B15m theft via mobile bank app

3 hours ago TN
Constitutional Court of Thailand

Legal team disputes Prayut’s starting date to court

1 day ago TN