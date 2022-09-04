Six people injured in multi-vehicle accident in Pattaya on Saturday









Five Songtaew passengers and a pickup truck driver were rushed to the nearest hospital after being injured in a multi-vehicle accident at a U-turn on Sai Song road in Nong Prue subdistrict, Banglamung district, on Saturday evening, September 3rd.

Police officials and volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Foundation arrived at the scene after being alerted to the road accident at around 8:30 PM.

By Nop Meechukhun

The Pattaya News

