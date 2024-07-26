Pattaya Police Launch Another Crackdown on Foreign Motorbike Racers in Pattaya

Several police officers from the Pattaya Police Station set up a checkpoint to deter a group of mainly Midden Eastern foreigners who were causing disturbances by racing motorcycles around and honking loudly, creating a nuisance for local residents.

Pattaya police crackdown on Middle Eastern racing motorcyclists

The operation took place at 4:50 AM on July 26th, 2024. Pattaya Police stationed themselves at the entrance and end of Soi Yensabai in South Pattaya, Nongprue sub-district, Banglamung district, Chonburi province, with the goal to deter foreigners from breaking Thai traffic rules and conducting disorderly behaviors.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Aim Tanakorn

The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!