Motorcycles parked on a Pattaya street around midnight

Pattaya Police Launch Another Crackdown on Foreign Motorbike Racers in Pattaya

Several police officers from the Pattaya Police Station set up a checkpoint to deter a group of mainly Midden Eastern foreigners who were causing disturbances by racing motorcycles around and honking loudly, creating a nuisance for local residents.

The operation took place at 4:50 AM on July 26th, 2024. Pattaya Police stationed themselves at the entrance and end of Soi Yensabai in South Pattaya, Nongprue sub-district, Banglamung district, Chonburi province, with the goal to deter foreigners from breaking Thai traffic rules and conducting disorderly behaviors.

