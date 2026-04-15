Russian Woman Seriously Injured in Fourth-Floor Fall in Pattaya

PATTAYA — A 52-year-old Russian woman was seriously injured after falling from the fourth floor of an apartment building in the Naklua area of Bang Lamung district during the early hours of April 14, landing on the roof of a parked van and leaving investigators searching for answers as to what caused the plunge.

British Woman Seriously Injured After Fall from Pattaya Hotel Balcony

The victim, identified as Murtazina Galina, landed on the roof of a black Toyota Alphard van parked below, causing significant damage to the vehicle’s roof and sunroof. Emergency responders provided first aid at the scene before rushing her to hospital for further treatment. Police were alerted to the incident at 5:40 a.m. by Lieutenant Colonel Manot Thipwet, an investigating officer at Bang Lamung Police Station. The accident occurred at an apartment located in Soi Naklua 16, Moo 5, in the Naklua subdistrict, with rescue volunteers quickly dispatched to assist and assess the situation.

According to the apartment caretaker, a loud noise resembling a vehicle collision was heard during his routine inspection of the property. Upon investigating, the caretaker discovered the injured woman lying motionless on top of the van and immediately contacted authorities. Initial checks confirmed that the woman had been staying in a room on the fourth floor of the building, though it remains unclear whether she was a short-term tenant or a long-term resident.

Foreign Woman Seriously Injured After Fall From Hotel in Pattaya

Police have not yet determined whether the fall was accidental or caused by other factors. Officers are currently reviewing closed-circuit television footage from the building and surrounding area, as well as gathering witness statements and additional evidence. No further details about the woman’s condition have been released, and hospital officials have not provided an update on the severity of her injuries. The incident has raised broader concerns about safety measures in residential buildings, particularly regarding balcony access and fall prevention in older structures. Officials say further updates will depend on the outcome of the CCTV review and forensic examination of the scene, and police have confirmed that the investigation remains ongoing as they work to establish the exact cause of the fall.

-Thailand News (TN)