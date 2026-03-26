British Woman Seriously Injured After Fall from Pattaya Hotel Balcony

CHONBURI — A British tourist has been seriously injured after falling from a hotel balcony in Pattaya, leaving her hospitalised with severe spinal injuries and unable to move her arms.

Foreign Woman Seriously Injured After Fall From Hotel in Pattaya

B. K., from Lincolnshire, England, plunged from a fourth-floor balcony on March 15 and reportedly broke her back in 24 places. She landed on a concrete planter box and sustained critical injuries that have left her requiring ongoing medical care.

Emergency Response

Emergency services were called to the hotel, where medics found Klug lying in bushes and moaning in pain. A security guard on duty said he heard “a sound like a large object falling” before discovering her and immediately alerting authorities. Police have not yet confirmed whether alcohol played a role in the incident and are reviewing CCTV footage to determine the exact cause of the fall.

A Trip Cut Short

Klug had travelled to Thailand approximately three weeks before the incident and had shared posts on social media marking the start of her journey. She remains in a Pattaya hospital, where friends say she is in significant pain and faces a long road to recovery. Fundraising efforts have been launched to support her treatment and to arrange her return to the UK.

A British tourist was seriously injured after falling from a fourth-floor hotel balcony in Pattaya on March 15. Police are investigating and reviewing CCTV footage. Friends reported she suffered severe spinal injuries, including a broken back in 24 places, and could not move her… pic.twitter.com/1z6ImSi7Fk — Personal Thailand (@PersonalThai) March 26, 2026

Insurance and Embassy Involvement

Her friend Kim Lyall said Klug had taken out travel insurance, but the company requires a police report before processing any claim. “The embassy has been involved in hurrying things up,” Lyall said, adding that Klug “can’t move her arms at all” and is “a young lass on her own in a foreign hospital.”

Another friend, Anna Mohammed, who visited Klug in hospital, confirmed she remains seriously injured and in urgent need of assistance. The outcome of the police investigation is expected to be crucial for insurance purposes and for determining the next steps in her care and potential repatriation.

Investigation Underway

Police have launched an investigation and are focusing on reviewing CCTV footage and gathering evidence to establish the circumstances surrounding the fall. Authorities have not released further official details at this stage.

Broader Context

Pattaya continues to attract large numbers of international tourists, particularly for its nightlife and entertainment offerings. However, incidents involving visitors have raised ongoing concerns about safety and the area’s reputation as a tourist destination.

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According to The Sun, Klug’s condition remains serious as she continues to receive treatment in hospital. Efforts to secure funding and complete the necessary documentation for her return to the UK are ongoing, while police investigations continue.

-Thailand News (TN)