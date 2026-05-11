Indian Tourist Dead, Three Critical After Mass Collapse at Phuket Beachfront Cafe

PHUKET, Thailand – A late-night outing turned into a mysterious tragedy early on May 9 when four Indian tourists suddenly collapsed inside a popular café near Kamala Beach. One of them, Mr. Kushagra Agarwal, later died.

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According to police at Kamala Police Station, the incident was reported at 2:05 AM on May 9. Emergency responders from the Kamala Subdistrict Administration Organisation transported three unconscious men to Patong Hospital and a fourth to Thalang Hospital after they collapsed inside a well-known café in Kamala, Kathu district. The group had arrived at the venue at around 11:00 PM on May 8, 2026.

At approximately 1:54 AM, four members of the group reportedly began losing consciousness one after another for unknown reasons. Staff immediately contacted emergency services. A fifth member of the group, Mr. Aryan Verma, was said to have shown no symptoms. Investigators later identified the five Indian tourists as Mr. Kushagra Agarwal, Mr. Rahul Agrawal, another Mr. Rahul Agrawal with the same name and surname, Mr. Agarwal Aman, and Mr. Aryan Verma.

Indian tourist dies, 3 in hospital after collapsing in Phuket caféhttps://t.co/rnuS2iL0O3 pic.twitter.com/YgIoD1tvfA — Bangkok Post Learning (@post_learning) May 11, 2026

Police informed Pol Col Anurak Parinyasthirakul, superintendent of Kamala Police Station, who traveled to Patong Hospital where three Indian nationals remained unconscious and unable to give statements. Officers later visited Thalang Hospital where the fourth man was also unconscious. Doctors at Patong Hospital later transferred two critically ill patients, Mr. Kushagra Agarwal and one of the Mr. Rahul Agrawal individuals, to Vachira Phuket Hospital after both fell into a coma. Authorities confirmed that Mr. Kushagra Agarwal died later that day at about 2:30 PM. The remaining patients were later reported to be in a safe and stable condition.

Thai authorities have coordinated with the Indian Embassy while forensic specialists conduct a detailed post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. Police have not yet confirmed the cause of the mass collapse and are continuing their investigation. Officers are also expected to examine evidence from the café and interview witnesses as part of the ongoing inquiry.

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Amarin reported that the incident has drawn attention due to the unusual circumstances surrounding four people collapsing within minutes of each other while another member of the group remained unaffected. No further official findings have yet been released.

-Thailand News (TN)