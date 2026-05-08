Foreign Tourists Accused of Using Children to Shoplift in Phuket Convenience Store

PHUKET — A family described by local media as “Israeli tourists of Middle Eastern appearance” has been accused of shoplifting at a convenience store in Phuket after staff allegedly witnessed adults encouraging young children to conceal snack items and leave without paying — a case that has drawn sharp online criticism and renewed attention to tourist behaviour on the island.

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According to store employees, the incident involved a mother, wearing a headscarf, handing a packet of sweets to her son and telling him to hide it inside a bag before quickly walking out of the shop. Staff later claimed the grandmother, also wearing a headscarf, repeated the act, giving another packet of snacks to her granddaughter while shielding the child with her body as the girl quietly exited the store.

Employees said they noticed the alleged theft unfolding in real time and confronted the family outside the shop. However, staff claimed the tourists refused to return the items when challenged. The situation reportedly escalated when workers warned they would contact police. According to witnesses, members of the family responded in English with the phrase: “I don’t care.”

The allegation comes amid increased scrutiny of foreign tourists in Phuket following several recent high-profile incidents involving visitors on the island. From public indecency and brawls to visa overstays and illegal business operations, Phuket has seen a wave of negative headlines that have frustrated local residents and business owners. Thai authorities have recently signalled tougher enforcement measures against foreigners accused of breaking local laws or causing public disturbances.

Странно видеть такие новости про граждан Израиля. Вроде не самая бедная страна с высокой культурой и низким уровнем преступности.

Однако 👇 На Пхукете турист научил своего ребенка воровству. Израильская семья зашла в круглосуточный магазин; мать дала сыну пакет со сладостями,… pic.twitter.com/wBLGH8Qvsd — ฉันสนุกกับชีวิตค่ะ (@Ksu5555555) May 7, 2026

The case has drawn significant attention online after accounts of the confrontation circulated on social media in Thai, English and Russian-language posts. Reactions have focused not only on the alleged theft itself but on the accusation that adults encouraged young children to participate — turning minors into accomplices in a petty crime.

Legal experts note that shoplifting offences in Thailand can result in criminal charges if complaints are formally lodged with police. Businesses may provide CCTV footage or witness statements as evidence during investigations. Even for small-value items, a theft conviction can lead to fines, imprisonment and deportation — not to mention a permanent criminal record that would bar re-entry to Thailand.

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Authorities have not yet released an official statement regarding the alleged incident. It remains unclear whether the store intends to pursue legal action or whether compensation for the missing items was later offered. Phuket officials have repeatedly urged foreign visitors to respect Thai laws and local customs as tourism numbers continue to recover.

-Thailand News (TN)