Thailand Raises Airport Departure Fee 53% From June 20 at Six Major Airports

BANGKOK — Airports of Thailand will raise the international passenger service charge from 730 baht to 1,120 baht starting June 20, a 53 percent increase aimed at funding infrastructure expansion and safety upgrades at the country’s six busiest airports.

Thailand to Raise International Passenger Fee by More Than 50% Starting June 2026

The higher departure fee will apply only to international passengers travelling through Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai, Phuket and Hat Yai airports. Domestic passengers and transit travellers are not affected.

AOT president Paweena Jariyathitipong said the extra revenue would be channelled into airport development projects, including expanded passenger terminals, automated Common Use Passenger Processing Systems, and improved safety technology. The upgrades are designed to handle rising passenger volumes and streamline the departure experience at Thailand’s congested gateways.

The increase, which adds 390 baht to the current fee, is the first adjustment to the international departure charge in several years. Paweena expressed confidence that the higher fee would have little impact on travel demand, noting that Thailand’s revised rate remains competitive compared with regional counterparts. In Singapore, for example, passengers pay approximately 1,600 baht — significantly more than Thailand’s new rate.

Airports of Thailand (AOT) will raise the international passenger service charge from 730 baht to 1,120 baht from June 20 at six airports. Listen to the story or get the full story in the 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/LvZhzZax4W — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) May 8, 2026

The announcement comes as Thailand’s tourism industry continues its post-pandemic recovery, with international arrivals approaching pre-COVID levels. While a 53 percent increase is substantial, the 1,120 baht fee represents a small fraction of total airfare costs for most international travellers. AOT is betting that the improved infrastructure and smoother processing funded by the increase will offset any passenger frustration.

For travellers booking flights after June 20, the higher fee will be included in their ticket price. Those who purchased tickets before the effective date will not be charged the difference. AOT has advised airlines to update their booking systems accordingly.

Six Thai Regional Airports Raise Service Charges to Fund New Technology

The departure fee increase is unlikely to be popular, but infrastructure costs money, and Thailand’s airports are straining under the weight of rising passenger numbers. Longer queues, crowded terminals and ageing systems cannot be fixed without investment. The 1,120 baht fee is the price of progress — and in the context of a 30,000 baht international airfare, a relatively small one. Whether passengers will see tangible improvements in their departure experience will determine whether the increase is remembered as an investment or just another tax. The clock is ticking toward June 20, and the airports are ready to collect. The question is whether they will be ready to deliver.

-Thailand News (TN)