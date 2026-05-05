Cambodia Threatens UN Maritime Mechanism If Thailand Withdraws From 2001 Border Agreement

BANGKOK — Cambodia has signaled it will escalate a long-standing maritime boundary dispute with Thailand to international legal mechanisms under the United Nations if Bangkok proceeds with plans to withdraw from a bilateral memorandum of understanding signed in 2001, according to senior Cambodian foreign ministry officials.

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Kung Phoak, Secretary of State at Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, told local media that Phnom Penh would invoke the compulsory conciliation procedures outlined in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) should Thailand formally abandon the Memorandum of Understanding on the Delimitation of Overlapping Maritime Claims (MoU 2001). The agreement has served for nearly a quarter-century as the primary diplomatic framework for managing competing claims in the resource-rich Gulf of Thailand.

“We are extremely disappointed that the Thai side is considering unilaterally withdrawing from the Memorandum of Understanding,” Phoak stated, emphasizing that Cambodia views the MoU not merely as a technical arrangement but as a symbol of mutual goodwill and a structured channel for peaceful negotiation. He described the potential shift to UNCLOS not as a threat, but as a continuation of Cambodia’s commitment to resolving disputes through established international law. “Cambodia remains a state that respects international law and seeks peaceful resolutions,” he added.

The diplomatic tension follows recent declarations by Thailand’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister indicating Bangkok’s intention to exit the MoU, citing its perceived lack of tangible outcomes over its 25-year lifespan and arguing that it has, at times, exacerbated rather than eased bilateral friction. Thai officials have suggested that the agreement has failed to produce a final delimitation of the overlapping maritime area and has instead become a source of recurring diplomatic friction.

In response, Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn reiterated on May 2 that his country remains steadfast in its dedication to peaceful dispute resolution, regardless of Thailand’s eventual decision. “Even if Thailand follows through on its intent to withdraw, Cambodia will continue to pursue dialogue and legal avenues that uphold regional stability,” Prak Sokhonn affirmed.

The MoU, signed on June 18, 2001, was originally intended to defuse competing sovereignty claims over a roughly 26,000-square-kilometer area in the Gulf of Thailand believed to hold significant reserves of oil and natural gas. Under its terms, both nations agreed to jointly manage the overlapping zone while working toward a final boundary settlement—a “joint development” approach that has been employed successfully in other maritime disputes worldwide.

For years, the agreement provided a diplomatic buffer, allowing both governments to discuss sensitive issues without public escalation. It established joint technical committees, facilitated data exchange on resource exploration, and created a forum for regular consultations. While it did not resolve the underlying boundary question, proponents argue it succeeded in its primary goal: preventing conflict and maintaining channels for communication.

A unilateral withdrawal by Thailand, Cambodian officials contend, would effectively dismantle the only mutually agreed bilateral mechanism the two neighbors have relied upon for decades. Without the MoU’s framework, there is concern that the dispute could drift into a more confrontational phase, potentially affecting fisheries, energy exploration, and broader regional relations.

The potential invocation of UNCLOS conciliation mechanisms represents a significant shift in strategy. Unlike bilateral negotiations, UNCLOS procedures involve third-party facilitation and can produce binding recommendations under certain conditions. While conciliation is distinct from arbitration or adjudication, it carries considerable diplomatic weight and could internationalize a dispute that both countries have historically preferred to manage privately.

Legal experts note that UNCLOS offers multiple pathways for dispute resolution, including negotiation, mediation, conciliation, arbitration, and submission to the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea. Cambodia’s stated preference for compulsory conciliation suggests a desire for a structured yet non-adversarial process that preserves diplomatic relations while advancing toward a resolution.

The Gulf of Thailand dispute involves not only boundary delimitation but also potential access to hydrocarbon resources that could be economically significant for both nations. Energy companies have long expressed interest in the area, but exploration has been limited by the unresolved sovereignty question. A clear legal framework, whether bilateral or international, could unlock investment and development opportunities.

Regional observers are watching the situation closely, as maritime disputes in Southeast Asia often have implications beyond the immediate parties. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), of which both Cambodia and Thailand are members, emphasizes consensus-based diplomacy and peaceful conflict resolution. A prolonged or escalated dispute could test ASEAN’s cohesion and its ability to manage intra-regional tensions.

Thailand has not yet formally notified Cambodia of its withdrawal from the MoU, and diplomatic channels remain open. Analysts suggest that the public statements from both sides may reflect negotiating positions rather than irreversible decisions, leaving room for renewed dialogue before any formal steps are taken.

For now, Cambodian officials maintain that their preference remains a bilateral solution under the existing MoU framework. “We believe the agreement still has value,” said Kung Phoak. “But if one party chooses to walk away, Cambodia will not be left without recourse. International law provides mechanisms, and we are prepared to use them responsibly.”

As the situation develops, both governments face pressure to balance domestic political considerations with regional diplomatic expectations. For Cambodia, upholding the principle of pacta sunt servanda—the idea that agreements must be kept—is a matter of legal principle and international reputation. For Thailand, reassessing the MoU reflects a broader recalibration of foreign policy priorities under its current administration.

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The coming weeks may prove decisive. If Thailand proceeds with withdrawal, Cambodia’s next steps under UNCLOS could set important precedents for how Southeast Asian nations manage maritime disputes in an era of increasing resource competition and legal activism. If dialogue resumes, the two neighbors may yet find a path to revitalize their joint efforts toward a lasting settlement.

-Thailand News (TN)