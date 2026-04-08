8.2 Billion Baht Asset Haul Linked to Cambodian Scam Ring

BANGKOK — The Transactions Committee of the Anti-Money Laundering Office has resolved to impound additional suspected ill-gotten assets worth approximately 8.2 billion baht linked to a Cambodian-based transnational scam network, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced yesterday.

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The seized assets include six cars, bank deposits, cash and shares belonging to alleged Cambodian scam boss Yim Leak, his Thai wife Wirinya, South African fixer Benjamin Mauerberger, also known as Ben Smith, and his Thai wife. The decision was made during a committee meeting chaired by the prime minister, who told a press conference that the impounded assets are substantial and are considered proceeds of crime derived from activities that breach Thai law, negatively affecting the Thai economy and countless victims.

Anutin said the seizure is clear evidence of the government’s resolve to combat cybercrime, adding that the scam network was also involved in illegal narcotics trafficking. The announcement marks a significant escalation in Thailand’s crackdown on transnational criminal enterprises operating from neighboring countries.

Thai authorities seized assets worth 8.3 billion baht ($260 million) belonging to people behind an alleged money-laundering network linked to transnational cyber scam operations in Cambodia https://t.co/EIiuGOfj8a — Bloomberg (@business) April 9, 2026

An informed source from the Anti-Money Laundering Office said the assets will initially be impounded for 90 days, pending further investigation into the full extent of the transnational scam network allegedly operated by Yim Leak. The temporary seizure allows authorities time to build a more comprehensive case while preventing the suspects from moving or concealing their alleged ill-gotten wealth.

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This latest action follows a previous order by the Thai Civil Court in March, which ordered the confiscation of assets worth about 12 billion baht linked to the same group. Combined, the two seizures total more than 20 billion baht in suspected criminal proceeds, representing one of the largest asset hauls in Thailand’s ongoing fight against cybercrime and transnational fraud networks. Authorities have indicated that further investigations are continuing and additional seizures may follow as more evidence comes to light.

-Thailand News (TN)