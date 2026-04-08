Inside the ‘Scam City’ with Torture Cells Uncovered on the Thai-Cambodian Border

SURIN – Deep in the borderlands of Surin province, along the contested frontier between Thailand and Cambodia, investigators have uncovered evidence of a sprawling transnational crime hub so sophisticated and brutal that officials are calling it a significant global security threat. What has emerged from the O Smach-Chong Chom area in Dan sub-district, Kap Choeng district, is nothing less than a self-sustaining criminal city complete with torture chambers, a private hospital, luxury entertainment venues and dedicated zones for defrauding victims across the globe.

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Air Chief Marshal Prapas Sornchaidee, director of the Joint Information Center for the Thai-Cambodian situation, led an inspection of the site, which is now under Thai military control following border skirmishes late last year. The complex, investigators discovered, consists of more than 160 buildings divided into seven distinct zones labelled A through G. Each zone appears to have served a specialised function within the criminal enterprise, but it was Zone E that drew particular attention. This section was a specialised hub designed to target victims in the United States, Europe, India and Vietnam.

Inside the offices, authorities found schedules indicating shift work running from 9:00 PM to 3:00 AM, timed specifically to catch victims awake in Western time zones. The evidence seized includes multilingual scripts and detailed manuals written in Chinese, Japanese, Vietnamese and English, alongside instructions for carrying out a range of elaborate scams. These included so-called pig butchering romance schemes, where scammers build fake romantic relationships before draining victims’ savings, impersonation of elite military officers, and targeted fraud against small business owners. In a particularly chilling twist, investigators also uncovered strategies specifically designed to defraud individuals who had already fallen victim to previous scams, effectively preying on the same person twice.

Perhaps the most unsettling glimpse into the syndicate’s corporate culture came in the form of large red victory drums decorated with dragons, found prominently displayed in many offices. Sources suggest these drums were beaten in celebration whenever a scammer successfully hit a financial target, turning fraud into a spectacle of institutionalised cruelty.

Cambodia has long been affected by scam-related activities, which have drawn sustained scrutiny from foreign governments and media outlets. In a report, the BBC visited a scam compound in O Smach, a town near the border with Thailand, noting that "For years the Cambodian… — Noan Sereiboth​  (@noansereiboth) April 8, 2026

But the true horror of O Smach lay beneath the surface. Below an executive office building, officials discovered 12 underground isolation cells. These cramped, windowless rooms were equipped with torture devices and constant CCTV surveillance, serving as private prisons where the syndicate punished its own workers. According to officials, these cells were used on scammers who failed to meet their daily quotas or who had attempted to escape, revealing that many of the people forced to work there were themselves victims of human trafficking, trapped in a cycle of exploitation and violence.

The complex functioned as a self-sustaining city catering almost exclusively to Chinese nationals and criminal kingpins. At its heart stood Zhong NAN Hospital, a fully equipped medical facility with X-ray rooms and operating theaters, which security officials believe was staffed by Chinese doctors and operated exclusively for the syndicate. Defence sources also confirmed the hospital had a dual purpose, serving as a military outpost and a launch site for sacrificial drones during recent border conflicts. Beyond the hospital, the compound included a luxury entertainment complex comprising casinos, karaoke bars and hotels, with some rooms reportedly designed with unusual and unsettling themes, including beds shaped like boxing rings or birdcages.

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The Joint Information Center emphasised that this base represented a direct threat to Thailand’s national security and served as a primary engine for transnational crimes affecting thousands of Thai and international citizens. For now, the scam city sits under military control, but its very existence has laid bare the terrifying sophistication of borderland criminal syndicates and the human toll hidden behind their gilded walls.

-Thailand News (TN)