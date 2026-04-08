Feathers on the Fast Lane: Ostrich Sprints 15 Kilometres Down Chonburi Motorway

CHONBURI – It was a sight no motorist on Chonburi’s busy motorway expected to see on a Monday afternoon: a long-necked, long-legged ostrich sprinting at full tilt behind a cement truck, keeping pace with traffic as if late for a very important date. The unusual chase unfolded on April 7, when the flightless bird was spotted running along the highway from Bang Lamung toward Tapong district, covering an astonishing distance of approximately 15 kilometres before finally being caught.

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Videos of the ostrich dashing down the motorway quickly went viral on social media, with drivers and passengers alike capturing the surreal spectacle of a bird built for the savannah, not the fast lane, weaving through traffic. Despite the potentially dangerous situation, the ostrich was later confirmed to be unharmed, much to the relief of animal lovers and amused commuters.

The bird’s owner, Isara Boriboon, who runs a cat cafe in Bang Lamung, came forward to explain the unlikely escape. According to Isara, the ostrich made its break for freedom when a cement truck arrived at the premises. As the truck departed, the gate was not closed in time, and the bird, apparently fascinated by the departing vehicle, took off in hot pursuit. The ostrich is one of two five-month-old birds named B1 and B2 kept at the cafe, where they had previously only roamed within the cafe grounds and nearby open fields. Isara estimated that the adventurous bird actually ran around 15 kilometres along the road before members of the public who spotted the animal contacted the owner and managed to catch it. He confirmed that he went to retrieve the bird personally.

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📍Route 36, Bang Lamung (Bira Circuit – Khanam Rai) pic.twitter.com/BovcVVuWNX — ฿คຖgk๐k-฿๐y – หนุ่มบางกอก 🇹🇭 (@Bangkokboy17) April 7, 2026

The incident drew widespread attention online, with many sharing clips in an effort to locate the owner and ensure the bird’s safety. While no accidents or injuries were reported, the sight of a large flightless bird running alongside traffic raised legitimate concerns about road safety and the risks posed by escaped animals on busy highways. Authorities were not reported to have intervened, but the situation highlighted the importance of secure enclosures for exotic animals kept in public-facing venues.

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The safe recovery of the ostrich prevented what could have been a much more serious incident, and Isara is expected to return the bird to the cafe, where additional measures will likely be taken to prevent a similar escape in the future. For now, B1 or B2 depending on which twin made the dash has earned its fifteen minutes of fame, and Chonburi motorists have a story they will not be forgetting anytime soon.

-Thailand News (TN)