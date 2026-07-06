Knife Fight in Pattaya Nightlife Zone Leaves Foreign Tourist Injured

PATTAYA, Thailand — A violent late-night altercation in Pattaya’s bustling Soi Buakhao entertainment district has left a foreign tourist injured and in police custody following a dispute involving a knife. The incident, which occurred in the early hours of July 5, 2026, prompted a swift response from local law enforcement to quell the disturbance and separate the individuals involved.

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Pattaya City Police officers were dispatched to the busy nightlife thoroughfare in Chon Buri province at approximately 3:20 a.m. following reports of a major public disturbance. Upon arrival, responders found a heavily intoxicated male foreign national, reported by police to be a 40-year-old British citizen, suffering from significant facial injuries. The man sustained a cut eyebrow and a wound to the bridge of his nose, bleeding heavily while shouting and initially refusing medical assistance.

Witnesses at the scene reported that a group of three foreign nationals had been engaged in a loud and aggressive argument earlier in the night. Security personnel from a nearby venue attempted to de-escalate the situation before the confrontation spilled out onto the street outside local shops. Preliminary police investigations indicate that the injured man was in possession of a knife and had been threatening others in the vicinity. During the ensuing physical struggle, the weapon was allegedly disarmed from him, and he was subsequently struck with the blunt side of the blade, resulting in his facial wounds.

A second individual, described as a dark-skinned male approximately 30 years of age, was also involved in the fracas. Officers successfully separated the parties to prevent further violence and coordinated with rescue volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation to administer first aid. Despite the medical attention offered, the injured British national continued to behave erratically, questioning the police decision to separate him from the other party and threatening to contact the British embassy.

Authorities have confirmed that both individuals remain in police detention at the Pattaya City Police Station. They are being held under observation until they are sufficiently sober to be formally processed, provide comprehensive statements, and verify their identities. Investigators are currently gathering evidence, including witness testimonies and CCTV footage, to determine the exact sequence of events and decide whether formal criminal charges will be filed based on the findings.

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As the investigation continues, local authorities are reminding visitors and residents to maintain public order in the city’s entertainment districts.

-Thailand News (TN)