Tropical Storm Maysak Lashes Thailand with Torrential Rain and Sea Alerts

BANGKOK, Thailand — Tropical Storm Maysak is bringing severe weather conditions to several regions of Thailand, prompting heavy rainfall warnings and marine advisories, even as the storm system itself remains centered over China and will not make direct landfall in the Kingdom.

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According to the Thai Meteorological Department, the severe tropical storm made landfall in the Quang Ninh district of Vietnam in the early hours of the morning before moving inland into China’s Guangxi province. While the system is tracking northeastward and away from Thai borders, its residual atmospheric influence is interacting with a persistent monsoon trough across the upper North and northern Laos. This weather pattern, combined with a strong southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, is expected to unleash heavy to very heavy rains across the Northern, Upper Northeastern, and Eastern regions throughout Sunday and Monday.

The deteriorating weather conditions have prompted urgent maritime warnings, particularly for the upper Andaman Sea, where thundershowers are forecast to generate dangerous waves reaching two to three meters in height or more. Authorities have strongly advised operators of small boats to remain ashore to ensure safety during this period of turbulent seas and reduced visibility.

Tropical storm Maysak is centred over China and will not enter Thailand, but is forecast to cause heavy rain in the North, upper Northeast and the East on Sunday and Monday. Listen to the story or get the full story in the 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/ZbDvyhVwRF — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) July 5, 2026

In addition to the coastal and inland flooding risks, the persistent and intense rainfall has caused a significant and rapid surge in the Mekong River. Water levels in Nakhon Phanom province rose by 80 centimeters within a single day, reaching a depth of 4.90 meters by Sunday morning. This rapid increase has raised concerns for riverside communities and agricultural zones as the monsoon conditions continue to saturate the region.

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As the meteorological situation develops, local authorities and disaster prevention agencies are monitoring the affected provinces closely to mitigate potential flash flooding and landslides in vulnerable areas.