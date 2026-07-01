Teenage Jet Ski Worker Dies In Tragic Accident At Jomtien Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand — An 18-year-old jet ski worker tragically lost his life after falling into the sea while delivering a watercraft to a customer at Jomtien Beach in Pattaya. The fatal incident occurred on the morning of June 29, 2026, prompting an immediate emergency response and a temporary restriction of the beach area.

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The victim, identified as 18-year-old Mr. Chatchai, was employed as a boat crew member for a local jet ski rental service. According to his colleagues, he had taken a jet ski out to the water to deliver it to a waiting customer when he suddenly disappeared from view. Moments later, staff noticed the jet ski floating unattended offshore, which immediately triggered a coordinated search and rescue operation. No witnesses directly observed the exact moment the teenager entered the water.

Lifeguards and rescue teams were rapidly deployed to scour the waters off Jomtien Beach. The search crews successfully recovered the teenager from the sea and immediately administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Despite their urgent efforts, a hospital doctor pronounced him dead at the scene. Emergency personnel maintained a strong presence in the area, enforcing a temporary restriction on the immediate search zone until the scene was fully cleared and the beach was reopened to the public.

Officers from the Pattaya City Police Station attended the scene to conduct an initial investigation, secure the area, and collect evidence. Because the exact sequence of events remains unclear, authorities are currently working to establish the precise cause of death. Investigators are considering several possibilities, including a fall from the moving watercraft, a sudden loss of consciousness in the water, or an underlying medical emergency. A full forensic post-mortem examination has been ordered to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Following the incident, local authorities and police are expected to review the operational safety procedures linked to jet ski rental services in the area. According to reports from Amarin, the tragedy has prompted officials to conduct a comprehensive review of safety compliance for watercraft operations at popular tourist beaches. The findings of the forensic examination will guide further reporting and determine whether additional regulatory actions or safety measures are required to protect workers and tourists in the future.

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As the investigation continues, law enforcement agencies remain committed to ensuring the safety of marine tourism operations.

-Thailand News (TN)