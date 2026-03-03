Drunk Indian Jet Ski Rider Injures Russian Tourist in Pattaya

PATTAYA — A 65-year-old Russian tourist sustained a serious head injury after being struck by a jet ski operated by an intoxicated Indian man who illegally entered a designated swimming area at Jomtien Beach on Monday morning, leading to the rider’s arrest and renewed calls for stricter enforcement of water safety regulations.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:00 a.m. on March 2, 2026, near Soi 5, prompting an immediate emergency response from multiple agencies.

Emergency Response

The Pattaya Marine Rescue Centre received reports that a foreign woman had been hit by a jet ski within the buoy-marked swimming zone. Rescue teams, including lifeguards from Pattaya City’s coastal safety unit and volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon Foundation, arrived to find the victim floating offshore with a significant head laceration.

The woman, identified as Ms. Erina, 65, was described as being in extreme shock and distress. First aid was administered on the beach before she was transported to Bangkok-Pattaya Hospital for further treatment. No update on her condition has been released since her admission.

Suspect Surrenders

While emergency personnel were assisting the injured tourist, a 34-year-old Indian man, identified as Mr. Manvendra, approached on his knees to apologize. He admitted he had been operating the jet ski that collided with Ms. Erina, claiming he had not seen her swimming in the area.

Police from Pattaya City Police Station took Mr. Manvendra into custody for questioning.

Witness Account

According to a Pattaya lifeguard who witnessed the incident, he had earlier observed the jet ski breaching the buoy-marked boundary of the swimming zone. Concerned for the safety of swimmers, the lifeguard said he attempted to signal the rider to leave the restricted area. However, before he could fully intervene, the jet ski accelerated and struck the Russian tourist who was swimming nearby.

Rescue teams entered the water to assist the victim and detained the operator before handing him over to police.

Intoxication Confirmed

Initial investigations indicated that Mr. Manvendra was heavily intoxicated at the time of his arrest, exhibiting slurred speech and unsteady behavior. Authorities have initially charged him with reckless conduct causing injury to another person.

Legal Proceedings

The suspect has been transferred to investigators for further legal proceedings. Police are continuing their investigation as legal action proceeds, according to Amarin reporting.

Ongoing Concerns

The incident highlights persistent safety concerns at Pattaya’s beaches, where jet skis and other watercraft sometimes operate in restricted swimming areas, creating dangerous conditions for tourists. Local authorities face ongoing challenges in enforcing regulations designed to separate motorized water sports from swimmers, particularly during peak tourist seasons when beach attendance is highest.

-Thailand News (TN)