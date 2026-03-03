Foreign Tourists Sunbathing Naked at Rawai Beach Spark Concerns in Phuket

PHUKET — Residents of Rawai have raised concerns about foreign tourists sunbathing and swimming naked on a public beach, urging authorities to investigate the issue and take action to preserve local cultural norms and Phuket’s tourism image.

Images posted on a Facebook page on March 2, 2026, ignited widespread online debate, with the post questioning the impact of such activities on morality and the province’s reputation as a world-class resort destination. The post explicitly asked whether establishing a “nude beach” is appropriate for the area.

The Location

The beach in question is a secluded spot known locally as “Shadow Beach,” situated before Laem Phromthep and accessible only via a narrow trail. This relatively hidden location has become increasingly popular among Russian and European tourists and expatriates residing in the area.

According to local reports, for nearly a year, individuals have frequented the beach to sunbathe nude or in minimal bikinis, most often during the afternoon through evening hours. No ownership claims or entry fees exist for the beach, confirming its status as public land accessible to all.

Cultural and Legal Concerns

Local community representatives argue that public nudity directly contradicts Thai cultural norms and established laws. They have approached multiple government agencies, including the Rawai Municipality, Chalong Police Station, and the Phuket Provincial Culture Office, seeking intervention to address the issue and safeguard Phuket’s tourism reputation.

Under Section 388 of the Thai Criminal Code, public nudity could be considered an indecent act, subjecting offenders to a fine of up to 5,000 baht. The law provides a legal basis for authorities to take action against individuals engaging in such behavior on public beaches.

Mixed Public Reaction

Online reaction to the situation has been divided. While some commenters noted that such behavior has occurred in the area for an extended period without significant incident, others called for improved communication of Thai cultural expectations to international visitors. The debate reflects broader tensions between accommodating diverse tourist behaviors and preserving local cultural identity.

Calls for Action

Authorities and tourism operators are now being urged to establish clear measures to maintain Phuket’s standing as a premier international destination while respecting Thai cultural values. The incident highlights ongoing challenges faced by popular tourist destinations in balancing visitor freedom with community standards and legal requirements.

Local officials have not yet announced specific enforcement actions but have acknowledged receiving complaints and indicated they will investigate the matter further. Tourism industry representatives stress the importance of handling the situation delicately to avoid damaging Phuket’s reputation while ensuring compliance with Thai law and cultural expectations.

