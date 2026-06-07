Iranian National Apprehended In Phuket Over Alleged Armed Home Invasion

PHUKET, Thailand — An Iranian national has been taken into custody by Thai authorities in Phuket following an alleged armed home invasion in the upscale Cherng Talay area, marking the latest successful operation in a regional crackdown on outstanding criminal warrants.

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Police detained 37-year-old Amir Hossein Sargazi on June 4, 2026, at approximately 6:50 p.m. inside a condominium in Cherng Talay, located in the Thalang district. The arrest was executed by officers from the Investigation Division of Provincial Police Region 8, operating under the direction of Acting Police Lieutenant Colonel Teerachai Hasso and Police Lieutenant Apirat Yanarat, alongside personnel from specialist investigative units.

According to law enforcement officials, Sargazi was the subject of an active arrest warrant issued by the Phuket Provincial Court. The charges stem from allegations of jointly entering a residence while armed and utilizing violence. The alleged incident occurred at a private property within the popular expatriate and tourist enclave of Cherng Talay, though specific details regarding the circumstances of the break-in remain under wraps.

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Authorities located the suspect following an extensive intelligence-gathering and surveillance operation after receiving information that he was residing in the area. Officers successfully served the warrant and took Sargazi into custody without incident. Following the completion of mandatory arrest documentation and the formal reading of his charges, he was transferred to investigators at Cherng Talay Police Station for further legal processing.

The apprehension underscores the ongoing efforts by the Royal Thai Police to track down and arrest individuals evading justice on outstanding warrants through coordinated regional operations. Police have not yet released comprehensive details regarding the alleged home invasion, including whether any victims sustained injuries or the extent of any property damage. Furthermore, authorities have not confirmed if additional suspects are currently at large in connection with the crime.

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Sargazi remains in police custody as the investigation continues.

-Thailand News (TN)