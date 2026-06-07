Thousands Of Pink Sea Cucumbers Wash Ashore On Rayong Beach

RAYONG, Thailand — A rare and striking natural phenomenon has transformed a stretch of coastline in Rayong province into a vibrant canvas of pink, as thousands of sea cucumbers washed ashore on a local beach. The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) has moved quickly to assess the situation, reassuring the public that the mass beaching poses no threat to the marine ecosystem and is the result of recent adverse weather conditions.

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The unusual event occurred at Suan Son Beach in the Phe sub-district of Muang district, where a shoreline spanning several hundred meters was blanketed by the bright pink and reddish-orange invertebrates. The spectacular sight quickly drew the attention of tourists and locals holidaying in the area, prompting immediate inquiries about the ecological impact of the mass stranding.

In response to the unexpected occurrence, DMCR Director General Pinsak Suraswadi ordered an urgent on-site inspection. A specialized assessment team, led by Thanet Mannoi, director of the Marine and Coastal Resources Office Region 1, was dispatched to evaluate the situation and identify the species. The investigation confirmed that the creatures are a specific type of sea cucumber scientifically known as Cercodemas anceps, commonly referred to as the pink sea cucumber or pink prickly sea cucumber. These soft-bodied, cylindrical invertebrates are characterized by small spikes on their skin and a distinct coloration that ranges from bright pink to deep reddish-orange.

Marine experts note that sea cucumbers play an indispensable role in the ocean’s health. Often referred to as the housekeepers of the sea, they digest organic matter and the remains of organisms on the seabed, thereby maintaining the delicate balance and overall vitality of the underwater ecosystem. The department’s research centre confirmed that the stranded sea cucumbers were still alive upon inspection. Officials explained that a mass beaching of this scale, while visually startling and rare, is a natural phenomenon driven by strong waves and rough seas pushing the creatures onto the sand. They are expected to be naturally carried back into the ocean with the next high tide.

Thailand’s Beach Turns Pink: Millions of Sea Cucumbers Wash Ashore in Rayong Thailand’s eastern coastline witnessed a stunning — and rare — natural spectacle on June 6, 2026, when millions of pink sea cucumbers washed up along a beach in Rayong province, turning hundreds of… pic.twitter.com/MBwOAjPJrs — around_me (@snooky_27) June 7, 2026

Despite the harmless nature of the event for the marine environment, authorities have issued a public safety advisory for beachgoers and residents. Officials strongly advise the public to refrain from getting too close to or touching the sea cucumbers. Experts warn that certain species can release defensive toxins when stressed, which may cause skin irritation, particularly in individuals with sensitive skin or underlying allergies.

The DMCR has urged members of the public who encounter similar marine incidents or unusual wildlife strandings to report them immediately. Citizens can notify local authorities or contact the forest and marine protection hotline at 1362 to ensure a prompt and professional response from marine conservation teams.

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Rayong, an eastern Thai province situated on the Gulf of Thailand, is renowned for its pristine national parks, bustling coastal communities, and diverse marine biodiversity. The appearance of the pink sea cucumbers has briefly turned Suan Son Beach into a natural wonder, highlighting the dynamic and sometimes unpredictable beauty of the region’s coastal ecosystems.

-Thailand News (TN)