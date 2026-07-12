DSI Raids Koh Samui, Koh Phangan in Nominee Shareholder Crackdown

SURAT THANI, Thailand — The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has conducted simultaneous raids on five locations across Koh Samui and Koh Phangan, uncovering extensive suspected nominee networks used to conceal foreign ownership of property and tourism businesses. The operation marks a significant escalation in efforts to enforce the Foreign Business Act and curb the illegal foreign domination of restricted economic sectors in Thailand’s premier island destinations.

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Led by DSI Director-General Pol Maj Yutthana Praedam, the joint operation involved multiple state agencies and was triggered by intelligence from the Department of Business Development. The department had flagged 34 companies suspected of utilizing Thai nationals as nominee shareholders to bypass legal restrictions on foreign business ownership, prompting the comprehensive enforcement sweep.

During the raids, investigators targeted a luxury villa development in the Bo Phut area of Koh Samui, which was heavily promoted as a project involving Chinese investors. Authorities discovered that Chinese nationals were actively managing the business and making key operational decisions. The site is linked to 15 land plots spanning nearly 98 rai, with an estimated land value of 1.57 billion baht. Investigators seized a trove of documents, including shareholding records, land ownership deeds, property transaction files, construction contracts, and financial records. The development was also found to be connected to at least five related companies operating in property development, construction, marketing, and sales.

A second major target was a law office on Koh Samui, which investigators discovered was connected to a staggering network of more than 150 companies. Officers confiscated land documents, shareholding records, sales agreements, and service contracts. The probe revealed that over 100 of these companies hold property and other assets valued at approximately 795 million baht. Furthermore, more than 103 companies were found to be using the law office’s address as their registered headquarters, highlighting its central role in facilitating the nominee structures.

The enforcement sweep also extended to several other enterprises linked to Israeli nationals operating in the hospitality and wellness sectors. These businesses include hotels, accommodation providers, wellness centers, and rental properties. Investigators are currently scrutinizing their ownership structures, the origins of their investment capital, and their compliance with local licensing requirements to determine if similar nominee violations are present.

Justice Minister Pol Lt Gen Rutthapon Naowarat has directed the DSI to broaden its investigative scope across Koh Samui and Koh Phangan. The minister emphasized that the crackdown on suspected foreign nominees will be aggressively expanded to ensure full compliance with Thai law and protect the integrity of the national economy.

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As the DSI continues to analyze the seized financial and legal documents, authorities are working to dismantle these illicit corporate structures and restore regulatory oversight to the islands’ booming property and tourism markets.

-Thailand News (TN)