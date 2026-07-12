German Fugitive Wanted For Severe Child Abuse Apprehended In Buriram

BURIRAM, Thailand — A German national wanted under an Interpol Red Notice for severe child sexual abuse offenses has been arrested in Buriram province after allegedly hiding in Thailand for several years. Thai immigration authorities confirmed that the high-priority fugitive is now being prepared for extradition to Germany to face criminal proceedings.

English Child Abuser Hiding In Thailand

The arrest was officially announced on July 11, 2026, by Major General Pairat Phukcharoen, Commander of Immigration Division 4. The operation was conducted as part of a nationwide crackdown targeting transnational crime under the Immigration Bureau’s Zero Tolerance policy and proactive measures introduced by the Royal Thai Police. These initiatives are specifically designed to prevent foreign nationals considered a threat to public safety from utilizing the Kingdom as a refuge.

According to Police Colonel Manuwat Kosanan, Deputy Commander and spokesperson for Immigration Division 4, German authorities had urgently requested international assistance in locating the suspect, identified only by the initials B.K. German investigators accuse the man of repeatedly sexually abusing his 10-year-old Thai stepson over a period of several years. The abuse allegedly began after the child’s Thai mother relocated to Germany. The suspect had repeatedly evaded court appearances in Germany before ultimately fleeing to Thailand to escape justice.

Immigration investigators eventually tracked the fugitive to the Lak Khet subdistrict in the Mueang Buriram district. Major General Pairat directed Police Colonel Chayut Nilprasert, head of the Immigration Division 4 Investigation Unit, to lead a specialized team to locate and apprehend the target.

A 74‑year‑old German fugitive wanted by Interpol was arrested in Buri Ram on Saturday on charges of sexually abusing his young stepson, who had previously moved with his Thai mother to live with the man in Germany. Listen to or read full story in 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/C5uhhvDxSk — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) July 11, 2026

The apprehension proved challenging as the suspect was highly evasive and acutely aware that he was being hunted. Investigators noted that he had completely gone off the grid, switching off his mobile phone, avoiding all technology and social media, and rarely opening his door to visitors. To bypass these security measures, officers devised a tactical ruse, disguising themselves as local village officials conducting a routine property inspection. Once the suspect opened the door, officers swiftly arrested him, presented the Interpol Red Notice, and served an official order revoking his permission to remain in Thailand.

Major General Pairat emphasized that the successful operation reflects the close and effective cooperation between Thai and German law enforcement agencies in combating transnational crime, particularly heinous offenses involving children and human trafficking. He reiterated the government’s steadfast position that Thailand will not serve as a safe haven for foreign criminals attempting to evade the law.

Following his arrest, the suspect’s visa was officially revoked, and he will be placed on the country’s immigration blacklist, permanently barring him from re-entering the Kingdom in the future. Local media reported that the legal process for his extradition to Germany is now underway, where he will face the severe charges related to the prolonged abuse of his stepchild.

FBI Informs Thai Police About Child Abuser In Chiang Mai

As the extradition process advances, authorities remain committed to dismantling transnational criminal networks and ensuring that fugitives are held accountable for their actions.

-Thailand News (TN)