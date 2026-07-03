Death Toll Rises to 10 After Underage Driver Hits Monk Procession in Mukdahan

MUKDAHAN, Thailand — The death toll from a devastating traffic accident in Mukdahan Province has risen to ten after five additional monks succumbed to their severe injuries in the hospital. The tragic collision occurred when an 11-year-old boy with special needs took his grandparents’ pickup truck without permission and plowed into a procession of pilgrimaging monks.

Underage Driver Crashes into Pilgrimage in Mukdahan, Leaving 8 Monks Dead

The pilgrimage group, consisting of 34 monks and five laypeople from Wat Pho Manorom, was traveling along Highway 2034 en route to Ubon Ratchathani when the out-of-control vehicle violently swept through their line. The initial impact killed five monks instantly at the scene, while the remaining victims were rushed to medical facilities, where five more later passed away from their critical injuries.

Disturbing details surrounding the crash have emerged, revealing that the young driver had locked the truck’s doors from the inside. His grandmother reportedly made desperate but futile attempts to stop the vehicle and prevent the tragedy before the truck careened onto the highway and struck the clerics.

Mukdahan Hospital continues to provide intensive care to the surviving members of the procession. Several of the injured monks and laypeople remain in critical condition, suffering from severe bone fractures and traumatic brain injuries as medical teams work tirelessly to stabilize them.

🎥: Nine Buddhist monks were killed and several others injured on July 3, 2026, after an 11-year-old boy driving his parents’ pickup truck ploughed into a religious procession in Mukdahan province, north-east Thailand, police said. The group, made up of 35 monks and five lay… pic.twitter.com/fnWRChE3JF — Radio Generation (@RadioGenKe) July 3, 2026

In response to the profound loss, His Holiness the Supreme Patriarch has graciously placed the funeral rites for the deceased monks under his patronage. Additionally, financial aid has been granted to assist with the extensive medical care required by the injured survivors, offering support to the grieving religious community.

The Department of Rights Protection and Legal Aid has clarified the legal ramifications of the incident. Because the driver is under 12 years of age, he is exempt from criminal punishment under Thai law. However, authorities emphasized that the law strongly protects the victims’ families, who are fully entitled to file civil lawsuits against the boy’s parents to claim substantial financial compensation. Officials have urged the grieving families to exercise their legal rights to secure these damages.

To assist with the immediate financial burden, the vehicle’s compulsory insurance provides coverage of up to 20 million Baht in total. This includes a payout of 500,000 Baht for each of the deceased monks, as well as 80,000 Baht plus actual medical expenses for every injured victim.

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As the community mourns the unprecedented loss of life, local authorities and legal experts are working to ensure the victims’ families receive the support and compensation they are entitled to.

-Thailand News (TN)