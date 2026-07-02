Underage Driver Crashes into Pilgrimage in Mukdahan, Leaving 8 Monks Dead

MUKDAHAN, Thailand — A tragic traffic accident in Mukdahan province has claimed the lives of eight Buddhist monks and left numerous others injured after a speeding pickup truck, allegedly driven by a child, plowed into a walking pilgrimage procession. The devastating collision has sent shockwaves through the local community and highlighted the severe consequences of underage driving.

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The victims were participating in a traditional ‘thudong’ (dhutanga) pilgrimage, a rigorous ascetic practice where monks travel on foot to cultivate discipline and mindfulness. The group of 30 monks had embarked on their spiritual journey from the Thammathot Luang Dharma Park in the neighboring Nam Khun district of Ubon Ratchathani province. The fatal incident occurred on Ban Na Sinuan Road in the Mueang district of Mukdahan, where the clerics were making their way along the highway.

According to reports from the Buddhism News Facebook page, the monks were walking in a single file strictly along the extreme edge of the roadway when the disaster struck. A surviving monk recounted the terrifying moments leading up to the crash, noting that he was walking second in the procession when he noticed a vehicle approaching at an alarmingly high speed. Reacting instantly, the monk grabbed the Phra Khru, the senior abbot leading the group, and both men leaped into a roadside ditch just seconds before the bronze pickup truck violently slammed into the rest of the procession.

Emergency medical services and rescue teams rapidly descended upon the chaotic scene to administer first aid to the injured clerics. The casualties were subsequently rushed to Mukdahan Hospital for urgent medical treatment, where several remain under intensive care. The sheer scale of the casualties required a massive coordinated response from local health authorities and volunteer rescue organizations.

An 11-year-old boy crashed a pickup truck into a group of monks on a pilgrimage in northeastern Thailand, killing at least eight. The group of 35 monks was walking in Mukdahan Province when the crash occurred. Five monks died at the scene, while three later died in hospital,… pic.twitter.com/CGC78p7Hkw — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) July 2, 2026

Preliminary police investigations have revealed a shocking detail regarding the perpetrator of the crash. Authorities confirmed that the driver of the bronze pickup truck was a child under the age of 15. Investigators allege that the minor had stolen the vehicle from his parents before the fatal incident occurred, leading to the uncontrolled and speeding vehicle that struck the monks.

Local law enforcement has launched a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash, examining the exact speed of the vehicle, the sequence of events, and the legal liabilities of the minor’s guardians for allowing access to the vehicle. The tragedy has prompted widespread mourning across the province, with local residents and officials expressing their deep sorrow over the loss of the religious figures who were dedicated to their spiritual practice.

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As the investigation continues, authorities are working to determine the full extent of the legal and civil responsibilities involved in the case.

-Thailand News (TN)