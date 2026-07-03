Thai Royal Couple Visits Airbus Center in Toulouse to Boost Aviation Ties

TOULOUSE, France — His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen of Thailand visited the Airbus Delivery Center in Toulouse on July 1, highlighting the deepening partnership between the Kingdom and the European aerospace giant during their Official State Visit to the French Republic. The high-profile engagement underscored the critical importance of innovation, advanced technology, and international cooperation within the global aviation sector.

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Upon arriving at the state-of-the-art facility, the royal couple was officially received by a distinguished delegation that included French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot, Airbus Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury, and other senior executives from the aerospace corporation. The visit served as a focal point of the state tour, emphasizing the strategic alignment between Thailand’s transportation infrastructure goals and Europe’s leading aerospace manufacturing capabilities.

During the tour, Their Majesties were presented with comprehensive briefings detailing Airbus’s strategic vision for the future of global aviation and sustainable flight. His Majesty the King graciously granted a special audience to Wouter van Wersch, the Executive Vice President of International at Airbus, who provided an in-depth overview of the company’s global operations and market strategies. Furthermore, a dedicated presentation highlighted the longstanding and robust cooperation between Airbus and Thailand, illustrating the deeply intertwined relationship between the European manufacturer and the Southeast Asian Kingdom, which has long been a vital hub for regional aviation.

During Their Majesties' Official State Visit to the French Republic, His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen visited the Airbus Delivery Center in Toulouse on July 1 (local time), where the engagement emphasized the importance of innovation, advanced technology, and… pic.twitter.com/ZjcOJDA0RL — NBT WORLD (@NBTWORLDNews) July 2, 2026

The landmark visit concluded with an exclusive tour of the Airbus A350 final assembly line, recognized as one of the world’s premier and most advanced aircraft manufacturing facilities. This walkthrough provided the royal delegation with a firsthand look at the cutting-edge engineering, precision manufacturing, and rigorous production processes that define modern aerospace development.

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As the Official State Visit to France continues, the engagement at the Toulouse facility serves as a powerful testament to the strong bilateral ties between Thailand and France, particularly in the realms of advanced technology, engineering, and transportation.

-Thailand News (TN)