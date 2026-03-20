Their Majesties the King and Queen of Thailand Visit Pha That Luang, Concluding Laos Trip

BANGKOK – Their Majesties King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida of Thailand visited the sacred Pha That Luang in Vientiane on March 18 to pay homage to the revered golden stupa and the principal Buddha images at the Pha That Luang Museum, marking the final engagement of their three-day official visit to the Lao People’s Democratic Republic.

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The royal couple was warmly welcomed at the national landmark by Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith and his spouse, along with senior Lao officials including the minister of information, culture, and tourism, and the governor of Vientiane Capital. Members of the local public also gathered at the site, eager to greet Their Majesties during this historic occasion.

In keeping with Lao religious traditions, the King and Queen participated in solemn rites at the western worship hall, lighting incense and candles before paying homage to the sacred site. They later attended a Buddhist ceremony presided over by senior monks, during which scriptures were chanted in a display of the deep shared religious heritage between the two neighbouring kingdoms.

🇹🇭 King Maha Vajiralongkorn (Rama X) & Queen Suthida arrived in Laos today to begin their State Visit. The King & Queen, as is customary, piloted themselves into the country. pic.twitter.com/bUwxTbTZXA — Imperial Material ♚ (@implmaterial) March 16, 2026

Their Majesties presented offerings to the monastic assembly, performed a traditional water-pouring ritual, and signed the visitors’ book, leaving a lasting record of their pilgrimage. As a gesture of respect and friendship, a Buddha image was presented to His Majesty the King during the visit.

Following the deeply meaningful ceremonies at Pha That Luang, Their Majesties proceeded to Wattay International Airport, where they were bid farewell by senior government dignitaries before departing for Thailand. The departure brought to a close their official visit to the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, which took place from March 16 to 18, 2026.

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The visit marked the first by a Thai monarch to Laos in 32 years and served to strengthen the longstanding bonds of friendship, good-neighbourly relations, and strategic partnership between the two kingdoms. Throughout their stay, the King and Queen engaged in high-level meetings with Lao leadership, participated in cultural ceremonies, and visited development projects, reinforcing the deep historical and cultural ties that unite the peoples of Thailand and Laos.

-Thailand News (TN)