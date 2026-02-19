HM The King Takes Badly Burned Husky ‘Molly’ Under His Royal Patronage

In a remarkable turn of events that has captured the nation’s attention, His Majesty the King has granted royal patronage to a severely burned Siberian Husky named Molly, accepting the two-year-old female as a patient under his care following a horrific act of animal cruelty in Songkhla province. The Royal Secretary is scheduled to transport the injured dog to Bangkok this Friday to receive advanced medical treatment, according to an announcement from the Watchdog Thailand Foundation.

Molly’s ordeal began on the morning of February 12 when she disappeared from her home in tambon Phawong of Muang district. Her owner, identified only as Somchai, launched an urgent online appeal asking the public to help locate his beloved pet. The search concluded tragically three days later on February 15 when someone contacted him about a dog matching Molly’s description found in devastating condition near a house in the area. The animal had sustained severe burns covering most of her body, with evidence suggesting someone had deliberately doused her with petrol and set her on fire.

A subsequent examination at a local veterinary clinic revealed the full horror of her injuries, with medical staff determining she had suffered severe level-5 burns. The damage extended deep into her muscle tissue, and by the time she was discovered, her wounds had already turned septic, creating a life-threatening medical emergency. Molly was initially transferred to the animal hospital at Prince of Songkhla University, where veterinarians worked tirelessly to stabilize her condition.

As of Thursday, Molly remained in critical condition, battling sepsis and requiring blood transfusions alongside constant, vigilant medical monitoring. The severity of her injuries and the apparent deliberate nature of the attack sparked outrage across social media platforms, with countless users calling for harsh punishment for the perpetrator to serve as a deterrent against such acts of cruelty. Somchai has filed a formal complaint with local police, who have launched an investigation to identify and prosecute those responsible for the attack.

The announcement of royal patronage brought an emotional response from Molly’s grateful owner, who took to Facebook to express his profound appreciation. “It is an immeasurable royal benevolence, beyond anything we could ever repay. Long live His Majesty the King,” he wrote, capturing the sentiments of animal lovers across Thailand who have followed Molly’s story with concern and hope for her recovery. The royal intervention ensures Molly will now receive the highest standard of medical care available as she continues her fight for survival.

-Thailand News (TN)