DLT Warns Public About Fake Facebook Page Offering Online Driver’s Licenses

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Department of Land Transport (DLT) has issued an urgent warning to the public regarding a fraudulent Facebook page that is using the agency’s official initials to deceive motorists into paying for driving licenses without the necessity of exams or in-person applications. The misleading page is promoting the ability to obtain licenses while bypassing the mandatory processes required by law, a scheme that authorities warn could result in significant financial loss and the potential exposure of personal data to online fraudsters.

Pattaya Police arrest German in Fake Driving License Scam

The warning comes following a collaborative investigation by the Anti-Fake News Centre Thailand (AFNCT) and the DLT after reports emerged of the page’s deceptive activities. The page in question, which has been deceptively named with a variation of “DLT Department of Land Transport for hire to issue all types of driving licenses,” is seeking to exploit motorists eager to circumvent standard licensing procedures. It falsely advertises that it can assist in acquiring licenses without the requisite training or official examinations, preying on individuals looking for a shortcut to compliance.

Authorities have moved quickly to clarify that such offers are entirely fraudulent, emphasizing that all driving license applications must be conducted in person at official DLT offices. The department does not authorize any third parties, online platforms, or external entities to issue licenses on its behalf. Consequently, any money transferred to the fake page will be irretrievably lost, and victims who submit personal information may also face the serious risk of their data being leaked or misused by scammers.

Aussie arrested for carrying fake driving license at Pattaya Police Checkpoint

Looking ahead, the DLT and AFNCT are intensifying their efforts to raise public awareness in order to prevent further exploitation. They stress the critical importance of adhering to proper legal channels when applying for driving licenses and urge anyone who encounters suspicious online activity to report it to the authorities immediately. The public is strongly advised to remain vigilant, verify information through official sources, and strictly follow established government guidelines and procedures to avoid falling victim to such schemes.

-Thailand News (TN)

