Manhunt for Husband After Myanmar Woman Found Dismembered in Bangkok

BANGKOK, Thailand — Thai police have launched an intensive manhunt for a Myanmar national suspected of murdering and dismembering his wife after her remains were discovered stuffed inside a plastic storage box in a Bangkok apartment.

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The grim discovery was reported at 1:35 a.m. on Friday, June 12, at a residential building in the Makkasan area of the Ratchathewi district. Officers from the Din Daeng Police Station were dispatched to the scene after a relative of the victim, also a Myanmar national, reported her missing and requested police accompaniment to check on her at the apartment she occupied.

Upon entering the second-floor room of the three-storey building, investigators immediately noted clear signs of a violent struggle, with personal belongings scattered across the floor. While searching the premises, officers located a large black plastic box with a secured lid on the rear balcony. A strong, pungent odor emanating from the container prompted authorities to open it, revealing the dismembered remains of a human body.

Forensic examiners from Ramathibodi Hospital, alongside rescue volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, processed the gruesome scene. Investigators determined that the victim’s abdomen had been cut open and that she had likely been deceased for several days prior to the discovery. Police are currently conducting extensive searches in the surrounding areas to locate missing body parts, including the victim’s head. Formal identification of the remains is pending confirmation from the Ramathibodi Hospital forensic unit.

The victim is believed to be a 34-year-old Myanmar national who worked as a server at a restaurant in the Klong Toey area. Authorities have identified her husband, a cook at a pub on Phetchabuni Road, as the primary suspect in the homicide.

A Bangkok court has issued an arrest warrant for a 35-year-old Myanmar national accused of murdering and dismembering his girlfriend, then concealing her body in a plastic storage box inside her apartment in Bangkok's Ratchathewi district. The victim, a 34-year-old Myanmar woman… pic.twitter.com/QVrtjqf4fA — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) June 12, 2026

Crucial evidence gathered from closed-circuit television cameras in the vicinity shows the suspect dragging a large suitcase out of the apartment building shortly before the discovery of the body. Relatives of the couple informed investigators that the man had gone completely missing following the incident, and police are now actively tracking his movements to apprehend him for questioning.

While the investigation is still in its early stages, investigators suspect the brutal killing was motivated by jealousy. Preliminary reports indicate that the husband allegedly became enraged after discovering that his wife had become involved with another man.

Law enforcement agencies have mobilized additional resources to track down the fleeing suspect, checking transportation hubs and known associates. The Din Daeng Police Station, in coordination with forensic teams and regional police units, continues to process the crime scene and piece together the timeline of the events leading up to the tragic murder.

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As the manhunt intensifies, authorities are working to recover all remaining evidence and build a comprehensive case file. Further updates regarding the apprehension of the suspect, the formal identification of the victim, and the progression of the criminal investigation are expected.

-Thailand News (TN)