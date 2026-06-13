Canadian National Dies After Leaping From Factory Balcony In Samut Prakan

SAMUT PRAKAN, Thailand — A 40-year-old Canadian man has died after leaping headfirst from a second-floor factory balcony in Samut Prakan province, tragically ending a highly agitated and distressed episode despite the urgent intervention of local police. The shocking incident, which occurred on June 12, 2026, left factory workers and local residents deeply alarmed.

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The sequence of events was captured on closed-circuit television footage from a private company located in the Bang Phli Yai area. The video shows the shirtless man, later identified as Ryan, running into the factory premises in a highly agitated state and heading directly toward the upper levels. Factory employees reportedly called out to him and attempted to intervene for his own safety, but he ignored their warnings.

Additional surveillance footage revealed the man using his elbow to violently smash a glass door that led to an exterior balcony. He then climbed through the shattered glass and stood on the ledge, shouting loudly in a manner witnesses described as frenzied and deeply distressed.

Police patrol officers from the Bang Kaew Police Station responded rapidly to the emergency calls. Upon arriving at the scene, officers attempted to approach the man on foot, speaking to him in English in a desperate effort to persuade him to step back from the ledge and come down safely. However, the man did not respond to their de-escalation efforts. Shortly thereafter, he jumped headfirst from the balcony, striking the concrete ground below. Emergency responders and rescue workers immediately attended to him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene due to the catastrophic severity of his head injuries.

Following the tragic incident, investigators identified the deceased as Ryan, a Canadian national who had been staying at a hotel located approximately 500 meters from the factory. Detectives subsequently searched his hotel room for evidence and context regarding his behavior. Inside, they discovered a scene of extensive damage and disorder, with personal belongings scattered across the floor. Most notably, investigators found that the room’s refrigerator had been forcibly moved and left inside the bathroom, a detail police cited as evidence of severely disturbed behavior prior to his departure for the factory.

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A cleaner working at the factory, who was among the first to witness the incident, told investigators that the man initially appeared to be heading toward the facility’s restrooms before abruptly changing direction and running upstairs. She recounted how he proceeded to smash the glass door, climb outside, and ultimately jump.

Local media outlet Naewna reported that police have officially documented the incident and notified Thailand’s Foreign Affairs Division, as well as the Canadian Embassy in Thailand, to facilitate the notification of the man’s next of kin. His body has been transferred to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the Chakri Naruebodindra Medical Institute, Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital, for a comprehensive post-mortem examination.

Forensic pathologists will conduct a thorough autopsy, including toxicology screenings for drugs and alcohol, to determine if substances played a role in his erratic behavior. Meanwhile, investigators are continuing to piece together the timeline of his movements and the underlying causes of his severe state of distress.

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As the investigation continues, authorities are working to conclude the inquiry and provide support to the affected factory workers who witnessed the traumatic event.

-Thailand News (TN)