  • May 26, 2021
Air conditioner repairman seriously injured after falling through roof in Pattaya

Apartment building in Thailand. Photo: Prae Piyawan / Pexels.

A repairman has sustained serious injuries after falling through a roof while refilling refrigerant liquid in an air conditioner in Pattaya.

Emergency responders from Sawang Boriboon were notified of the incident yesterday (May 25th) at an apartment in South Pattaya around 1:00 P.M.

